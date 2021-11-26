Second group of Iraqis return after failed Europe gamble SALAR SALIM, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 2:53 a.m.
1 of9 Children of the Iraqi immigrant show hands with wounds and infections to the members of the media as they arrive to the airport in Irbil, Iraq, early Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. A second batch of Iraqis have returned home in repatriation flights after a failed bid to enter the Europe. Over 170 people returned on a flight that landed in Irbil airport in the northern Kurdish-run region Friday morning. Hussein Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — A second group of Iraqis returned home to northern Iraq on Friday after a failed quest to reach the European Union, citing maltreatment and abuse suffered at the hands of Belarusian authorities.
Over 170 people returned on a flight that landed in Irbil International Airport after 2 a.m. in Iraq's northern Kurdish-run region. A disproportionate number of repatriated Iraqis from Belarus have been Iraqi Kurds. It is the second repatriation flight to return from Minsk. On Thursday 430 Iraqis returned home.