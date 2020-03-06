Seattle stadium worker diagnosed with COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat venue where the Seattle Seahawks play has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chase Gallagher, a spokesman for King County, said Thursday that previously scheduled sporting events at Century Link Field will proceed. However health authorities have advised that the elderly and people with weak immune systems not attend games or matches there in the near term.

Gallagher said health officials are working with the stadium to determine potential exposures from a Feb. 22 game involving the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL football league. Chase said that authorities determined the risk of infection for people who attended that game was low.

Seventy cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washington state, most in the Seattle area. 11 people have died, including nine from a suburban nursing home.