Seattle police chief demotes commander over protest clash

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has demoted the assistant chief who was in charge when riot-gear clad officers fired tear gas blast balls into a crowd of demonstrators on Capitol Hill in June after an officer’s tug of war with a protester over an umbrella.

Interim Chief Adrian Diaz’s decision means the assistant chief who was the incident commander will be returned to a captain’s rank, the Seattle Times reported. Diaz’s decision was laid out in a letter Wednesday to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold and posted on the department’s website. The assistant chief was not named.