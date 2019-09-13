Seattle pays ex-worker who spoke out about sex harassment

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle agreed to pay $450,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former City Light employee who spoke out against sexual harassment in her office and who helped create a group called the Seattle Silence Breakers to push for reforms.

The Seattle Times reports the city does not admit liability in the settlement with Beth Rocha but agreed to take down a City Light blog post about an investigation into concerns raised by employees in the division where Rocha worked.

That investigation found violations of workplace-respect expectations but insufficient evidence to back up allegations of blatant sexism in the Customer Solutions Division, and it was criticized by Rocha and the Silence Breakers.

The city also agreed in the July settlement with Rocha to a joint statement acknowledging her work with the Silence Breakers, who include city employees and activists.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com