Seattle considers bonuses, tuition help to attract police

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $2 million plan Wednesday for dealing with what he described as a critical shortage of police officers in the city, including recruitment bonuses, reimbursement of moving costs and possible tuition assistance.
Seattle has lost more than 400 officers since 2019 as the department was heavily criticized for its sometimes violent response to racial justice protests and City Council members embraced calls to defund police following the killing of George Floyd.