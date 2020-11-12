Seattle, Edmonds men died Langley plane crash

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — The two people who died when their Cessna crashed on Whidbey Island Wednesday have been identified.

The pilot was 78-year-old Carl Dahlman of Seattle, and the co-pilot was 25-year-old Joshua McCormick of Edmonds, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cessna 177 reported to the FAA it had lost an engine near Langley Airport just before noon, KOMO-TV reported.

A witness called authorities and said a plane flew over the runway, made a sharp turn and crashed into the woods. Deputies found the plane nose-down just west of the airfield. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. The plane was registered to a flying club in the Seattle area, deputies said.