Searcher underway for plane missing after leaving Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Ground crews and aircraft searched a wilderness area Saturday for a single-engine plane with two people aboard missing since shortly after refueling in Santa Fe in northern New Mexico.

State Police Officer Dusty Francisco said air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the plane late Thursday and that its emergency beacon pinged in the Pecos Wilderness in mountainous forest east of Santa Fe.

The search began Friday and included State Police, National Guard and Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

The identities of those aboard the plane and their flight information weren't released but Francisco said the plane was from Colorado.

Civil Air Patrol Maj. John Graham said a ground crew searching in the wilderness area spoke with hunters who saw a plane matching the description flying very low Thursday evening.