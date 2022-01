ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A long-anticipated new roller coaster is opening at SeaWorld Orlando next month.

The theme park on Monday announced that its Ice Breaker roller coaster will make its debut on Feb. 18.

The roller coaster ride has four airtime launches, as well as a a 93-foot tall spike with 100-degree angle.

Although the ride doesn't officially open until the middle of next month, those with season passes will get sneak peaks weeks earlier.