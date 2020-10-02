Scott: Trump diagnosis a reminder to remain vigilant

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — News that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 "is a reminder that this virus knows no boundaries and we have to remain vigilant in order to remain safe," Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Friday during his bi-weekly virus briefing.

Scott, who said his thoughts were with the president, his family and the people Trump may have come into contact with recently, said he understands how stressful and troubling the pandemic is for the country, "adding to that a national atmosphere that is so polarized.”

He urged Vermonters to find a way to come together and help and be kinder to each other.

"This pandemic has tested our strength over and over again," Scott said. He recommended that Vermonters take some time this weekend to get a maple creamee, enjoy the foliage, climb a mountain, or visit a state park.

“Whatever you can do to take care of yourselves because your mental health is important as well," he said.