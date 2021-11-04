Scientists find fossil of early hominid in South Africa SEBABATSO MOSAMO, Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 12:39 p.m.
1 of5 Professor Lee Berger, from the University of the Witwatersrand, talks to the media in the cave where the Homo Naledi fossil was discovered, inside the Rising Star Cave in the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site near Johannesburg, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Homo naledi is a species of archaic human discovered in the Rising Star Cave, Cradle of Humankind, South Africa dating to the Middle Pleistocene 335,000–236,000 years ago. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Professor Lee Berger, from the University of the Witwatersrand, holds a replica of the discovered Homo Naledi fossil inside the Rising Star Cave in the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site near Johannesburg, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Homo naledi is a species of archaic human discovered in the Rising Star Cave, Cradle of Humankind, South Africa dating to the Middle Pleistocene 335,000–236,000 years ago. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Professor Lee Berger, from the University of the Witwatersrand, talks to the media in the cave where the Homo Naledi fossil was discovered, inside the Rising Star Cave in the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site near Johannesburg, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Homo naledi is a species of archaic human discovered in the Rising Star Cave, Cradle of Humankind, South Africa dating to the Middle Pleistocene 335,000–236,000 years ago. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The fossil remains of an early hominid child have been discovered in a cave in South Africa by a team of international and South African researchers.
The team announced the discovery of a partial skull and teeth of a Homo naledi child who died almost 250,000 years ago when it was approximately four to six years old. The remains were found in a remote part of the cave that suggests the body had been placed there on purpose, in what could be a kind of grave, said the announcement Thursday.
Written By
SEBABATSO MOSAMO