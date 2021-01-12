Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that a coronavirus relief bill will be the top priority for his caucus but added that the recent violence at the Capitol shows the need to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s national security team on “day one” of the new administration.
In a letter to colleagues shared first with The Associated Press, Schumer said the deadly Capitol riot by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump was “one of the darkest days in all of American history.”