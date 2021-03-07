Schumer: Help is on the way to NY after relieve bill passes

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off the Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was back in New York on Sunday to promote what he said would be the plan’s $100 billion impact on his home state.

“I say to beleaguered New Yorkers, help is on the way,” the Democrat said, detailing aid that he said would be headed to schools, small businesses, museums, restaurants, theaters and local governments plus the $1,400 in direct aid that most New Yorkers are slated to receive as part of the relief package.