Schumer: Airlines must let kids sit with their parents

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Charles Schumer says airlines lack policies assuring children can sit with their parents, despite 2016 legislation requiring the federal Department of Transportation to enact a universal family friendly seating policy.

Schumer says Sunday that recent complaints by parents to the federal agency reveal that children are sometimes seated rows away from their families, even when parents paid extra fees to ensure their kids sit with them.

Schumer said an investigation by Consumer Reports revealed 136 complaints against airlines for separating parents from children as young as 2 years old.

He sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao urging her to establish a policy to keep families together when traveling on commercial aircraft.