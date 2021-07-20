Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, TAMMY WEBBER and TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 3:49 p.m.
Students in Wichita, Kansas, public schools can ditch the masks when classes begin. Detroit public schools will probably require them only for the unvaccinated. In Pittsburgh, masks will likely be required regardless of vaccination status. And in some states, schools cannot mandate face coverings under any circumstances.
With COVID-19 cases soaring nationwide, school districts across the U.S. are yet again confronting the realities of a polarized country and the lingering pandemic as they navigate mask requirements, vaccine rules and social distancing requirements for the fast-approaching new school year.
HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, TAMMY WEBBER and TODD RICHMOND