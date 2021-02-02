School choice debate returns to New Hampshire Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The debate over school choice has returned to the New Hampshire Statehouse, pushed by a larger Republican majority and a growing number of parents frustrated by the coronavirus pandemic.
A bill before the House Education Committee on Tuesday would create “education freedom accounts” that could be used toward private or home school expenses. Participants would get about $4,500, the average amount the state pays per pupil to school districts. Unlike a similar bill that was defeated in 2018, the new version would make accounts available to all students, not just those from low-income families and those living in underperforming districts.