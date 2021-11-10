School board: Libraries to remove 'sexually explicit' books

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board directed staff to remove books with “sexually explicit” material from libraries after a parent raised concerns about books available through a school’s digital library app at Monday’s meeting.
The Spotsylvania County School Board also directed staff to report on the number of books that have been removed at a special meeting called for next week, The Free Lance-Star reported. The board voted 6–0 to order the removal, with one member not in attendance.