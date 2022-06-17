Campaign mailer photo draws ire of Missouri Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court said Friday that judges were “disappointed” that a mailer sent in support of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s U.S. Senate campaign used a photo of Schmitt and three judges.

The mailer was not from Schmitt's campaign but from a group supporting his bid for the Republican nomination in the August primary. A Schmitt campaign spokesman said the mailer “was an independent expenditure not authorized by Attorney General Eric Schmitt or his U.S. Senate campaign.”