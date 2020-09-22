Scarecrow Fest returns to Wilton

A "Wild Thing" scarecrow from Wilton's 2019 Scarecrow Fest. This year's lineup of scarecrows will take place from Oct. 16 through Nov. 2.

WILTON — The Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the popular Scarecrow Fest this fall in Wilton Center.

In cooperation with the Wilton Historical Society, the town, Parks and Recreation and Department of Public Works, the event will run from Oct. 16 through Nov. 2.

Scarecrow kits may be purchased from the Chamber of Commerce at 86 Old Ridgefield Road or on wiltonchamber.com. To have the order form emailed, call 203-762-0567 or email info@wiltonchamber.com.

The cost of the kit is $40 and includes the wooden post frame and hay to build the scarecrow.

Registration and payment must be received by the Chamber by Thursday, Oct. 1. Kits may be picked up Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. only.

Finished scarecrows must be delivered to the historical society on Wednesday, Oct. 14, or Thursday, Oct. 15, only, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The scarecrows will be put up in the center of town on Friday, Oct. 16, where they will remain through Monday, Nov. 2.

For more information, visit wiltonchamber.com, email info@wiltonchamber.com, or call the Chamber office at 203-762-0567.