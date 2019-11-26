Santa’s coming to Wilton — more than once

Santa will make three visits to Ambler Farm in Wilton this holiday season — Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 13.

WILTON — Whether you’ve been nice all year or are trying to make up for some naughty streaks, those hoping to find a stocking full of treats on Christmas morning will have more than one opportunity for some one-on-one time with Santa.

The jolly old elf will be making more than one visit to Wilton before the big day.

His first appearance will be this weekend at Ambler Farm for the farm’s annual holiday greens sale. Santa will visit with families shopping for their perfect Christmas tree, wreath or other greens on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And while there aren’t any reindeer at the farm, there are plenty of other animals to visit and shoppers can also enjoy some hot cocoa and other treats. Ambler Farm is at 257 Hurlbutt Street.

Santa will join in the town’s annual holiday festivities on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Holiday Stroll. Santa will arrive by fire truck right after the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., and will stay until he’s had a chance to talk with every child waiting in line. Parents are invited to bring their cameras.

Families are invited to bring their cameras and have breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wilton Family YMCA at 404 Danbury Road. There are three opportunities to have hot pancakes, fruit and orange juice or water with Santa: 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., 9:30 to 10 a.m., and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

The cost is $6 per person and children under 2 are admitted free. Pre-registration for each person is required online at wiltonymca.org. All proceeds benefit the Melissa McFadden Scholarship Fund. Questions may be directed to Kim Murphy at Kmurphy@riverbrookymca.org.

Also on Dec. 7, Santa is expected to make a visit to the Holiday Market at Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon road. Area crafters and vendors will off holiday gift-shopping opportunities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no word on when during the day Santa will arrive.

Friday the 13th of December will be anything but unlucky for those who attend the Santa Hayride presented by Wilton Parks and Recreation. The hayride takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ambler Farm. It’s a gathering for all ages with hot chocolate and cookies. Children will also sing holiday songs and have some face time with Santa.

Santa’s last visit to town will likely be on Saturday, Dec. 14, which is being billed as a “holly jolly” day at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Santa will drop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors may also engage in drop-in gingerbread workshops, sign up for silhouette cuttings by Deboarah O’Connor and visit the Great Trains exhibition. Information: wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.