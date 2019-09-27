Santa Fe cited for 7 safety violations after worker's death

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Environment Department has cited Santa Fe for seven safety violations after a city employee died in an accident five months ago.

The department has proposed civil penalties of nearly $184,000 for the violations.

The April 1 accident occurred at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center as a maintenance worker was replacing interior lighting fixtures.

The man working from a scissor lift came in contact with a 277-volt circuit.

The Environment Department cited the city for failure to properly train employees in electrical safe work practices, failure to institute safe procedures and failure to properly de-energize, lock out and verify de-energization of the circuits.

Santa Fe is required to correct the violations or notify the department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau if it intends to contest the citations.