Sanctions prompt Venezuela to expel head of EU delegation JORGE RUEDA, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 1:54 p.m.
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government on Wednesday ordered the expulsion of the head of the European Union delegation in the South American nation following the bloc’s decision to impose sanctions on several Venezuelan officials accused of undermining democracy or violating human rights.
Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa was given 72 hours to leave the troubled country. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Brilhante Pedrosa was declared persona non grata by decision of President Nicolás Maduro.