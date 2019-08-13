San Jose mayor wants gun owners to get liability insurance

FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, center, attends a conference on Modern Slavery and Climate Change at the Vatican. Liccardo, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, has proposed gun owners in the nation's 10th largest city to carry liability insurance to cover taxpayer costs associated with firearm violence. If approved, Liccardo's strict new measure would be the first of its kind in the nation to curb gun violence. less FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, center, attends a conference on Modern Slavery and Climate Change at the Vatican. Liccardo, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, has proposed gun owners ... more Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close San Jose mayor wants gun owners to get liability insurance 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of San Jose has proposed requiring gun owners in the nation's 10th largest city to carry liability insurance to cover taxpayer costs associated with firearm violence.

The Mercury News reports that, if approved, Mayor Sam Liccardo's strict new measure would be the first of its kind in the nation to curb gun violence.

The city of 1 million was home to two children killed in a July 28 mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Liccardo announced his proposal on Monday. It would require approval from the City Council.

He likened the proposal to attempts to lower smoking rates and car crashes.

Gun rights groups are vowing that if the City Council approves the measure, they will take San Jose to court.

___

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com