SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police shot and killed a man Tuesday who opened fire on officers at a taco shop in San Diego, authorities said.

A 911 call about a man with a gun inside Humberto's Taco Shop sent officers to the scene in the Southcrest neighborhood at about 5:30 p.m. but as they approached, a 33-year-old man came out of the shop and fired at officers, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said.