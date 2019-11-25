Salvation Army offers Kettle Pay

The Salvation Army has come up with a way to make donations electronically at their kettles.

As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red Kettles.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the country, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

“Kettle Pay makes it even easier for donors to join The Salvation Army’s Fight for Good. It provides an opportunity for people to fight for the millions of Americans experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in their communities, including food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless. and Christmas assistance for families in need,” said Major Gregory Hartshorn, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army’s Southern New England Division.

Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America’s most vulnerable populations year-round.

Donations are accepted at any of the more than 25,000 traditional Red Kettles found on street corners and in front of stores, online at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org, or on your phone by texting KETTLE to 91999.

To learn more and join The Salvation Army in the #FightForGood, visit SalvationArmyCT.org.