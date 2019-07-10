Sales in Wilton are better for lower-priced homes

It’s been an up-and-down year so far for Wilton real estate sales in the first half of 2019.

On the positive side, sales of Wilton single-family homes were up 11.3 percent from January through June of this year. There were 101 units sold, up from 91 homes sold during the same period last year, according to a report by Halstead Real Estate.

Total sales volume, however, was down — from $82.8 million in 2018 to $78 million in the first six months of 2019, according to the report.

The average home sales price was $768,025 this year, down 15.6 percent from $909,734 in 2018.

Altogether, there were 75 sales in the $900,000 and under range, and 26 sales over $900,000 in the first half of 2019.

The most popular price point was the $500,000 to $700,000 range, in which 30 units were sold. The least popular price point was the over $2-million range, with only one recorded home sale.

Sales were also down in nearby towns. Collectively, the dollar volume of closings in 13 towns/cities in lower Fairfield County was $2.4 billion, down 13%, vs. January through June of 2018, according to the report.

The 13 towns encompassing lower Fairfield County in the report were Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Rowayton, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

The number of home sales in lower Fairfield Country for the first half of 2019 was a mixed bag. Joining Wilton with an increase in sales were Darien, Fairfield, New Canaan, Redding, and Rowayton. Redding sales were up the most with a 24-percent increase.

There was a decrease in home sales in Easton, Greenwich, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston and Westport. Westport had the biggest drop, down 21.3 percent. Ridgefield was flat with no increase or decrease.

Rowayton had the largest increase in the median closing price in lower Fairfield County, with a 50.3-percent jump from $810,000 last year to $1,217,500 in 2019.

Darien had the biggest decrease, down 20.5 percent, from $1,485,000 in 2018 to $1,180,000 in 2019.

Wilton’s median closing price was $712,500 in 2019, down 10.4 percent from $795,000 this same time last year.

Condominiums saw a decline in sales in Wilton, with eight units sold in January through June, down from 16 units during the same period last year. The average condo sale price was $310,113, down 19.6 percent from $385,000 in 2018.

Halstead Real Estate’s data for this story was sourced from the Connecticut Smart MLS and Greenwich MLS.