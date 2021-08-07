Sainthood effort continues for 19th century Tennessee priest WYATT MASSEY, Chattanooga Times Free Press Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 12:05 a.m.
1 of5 Pallbearers carry the remains of the Rev. Patrick Ryan down East 8th Street to the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The special mass marked another step in the yearslong effort to see if Ryan, a Catholic priest in Chattanooga in the late 19th century, will qualify for sainthood, one of the most venerated positions in the church. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Matt Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Knoxville resident Katie Helms plays the bagpipes as she leads the processional down East 8th Street on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The special mass marked another step in the yearslong effort to see if Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest in Chattanooga in the late 19th century, will qualify for sainthood, one of the most venerated positions in the church. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Matt Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Bishop Richard Stika places roses on the casket on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The special mass marked another step in the yearslong effort to see if Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest in Chattanooga in the late 19th century, will qualify for sainthood, one of the most venerated positions in the church. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Matt Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Katie Helms stepped onto East 8th Street minutes before 11 a.m. as the nearby church bells continued their slow toll.
Helms, a bagpiper from Knoxville, had by her estimations played at dozens of funerals but she was hoping for a bit of spiritual anointing that morning as she inhaled to blow out the opening notes of “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.”
WYATT MASSEY, Chattanooga Times Free Press