SWAT officers search Fargo residence, baby removed

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Five people will face charges after SWAT team officers found drugs, guns and cash after executing a high-risk search warrant at a residence in Fargo, according to officials.

An infant in the home was taken into protective custody, police said.

Red River Valley SWAT officers were called to serve the warrant Tuesday because of the violent criminal history of one of the suspects who was known to possess guns and had made previous threats against law enforcement, KVRR reported.

The SWAT team used several armored vehicles and a flash bang device to distract the suspects while officers detained them.

The Fargo Police Department’s narcotics unit says it seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms and about $12,000 in cash.

