SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy who was among three brothers who were trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a southwestern Michigan pond and flipped over died, hours after the two older boys were pronounced dead, officials said Friday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department announced that the boy who had been in critical condition since Thursday's crash had died. Officials said the boy's older brothers, ages 3 and 4, died in a hospital shortly after the crash. The children's mother survived and her injuries were not considered life-threatening.