SKorean court gives Samsung scion prison term over bribery KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 2:35 a.m.
1 of5 Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. South Korean court sentences Lee to 2 and a half years in prison over corruption case. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is questioned by reporters upon his arrival at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. South Korean court sentences Lee to 2 and a half years in prison over corruption case. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. South Korean court sentences Lee to 2 and a half years in prison over corruption case. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A logo of Samsung Electronics is seen outside of Samsung Electronics Seocho building in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong was sent back to prison on Monday after a South Korean court sentenced him to two and a half years over his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive street protests and ousted South Korea’s then-president. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, center, is questioned by reporters upon his arrival at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Lee was sent back to prison on Monday after a South Korean court sentenced him to two and a half years over his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive street protests and ousted South Korea’s then-president. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong was sent back to prison on Monday after a South Korean court handed him a two and a half-year sentence for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive protests and ousted South Korea’s then-president.
In a much-anticipated retrial, the Seoul High Court found Lee guilty of bribing then-President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante to win government support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates. The deal helped strengthen his control over the country’s largest business group.