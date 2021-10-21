S Korea test launches 1st domestically made space rocket KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 4:36 a.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea test launched its first domestically produced space rocket on Thursday in what officials describe as an important step in the country's pursuit of a satellite launch program.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the three-stage Nuri rocket succeeded in delivering a dummy payload – a 1.5-ton block of stainless steel and aluminum – into orbit 600 to 800 kilometers (372 to 497 miles) above Earth.