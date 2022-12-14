SEC charges social media influencers in $100M stock fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government regulators charged eight social media influencers Wednesday in a $100 million fraud scheme in which they're accused of promoting exchange-traded stocks, then selling their shares when prices rose.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that since at least early 2020, seven of the influencers promoted themselves as successful traders on Twitter and in Discord chat rooms and encouraged hundreds of thousands of their followers to buy certain stocks. When prices or volumes of the promoted stocks would rise, the influencers “regularly sold their shares without ever having disclosed their plans to dump the securities while they were promoting them,” the SEC said Wednesday.