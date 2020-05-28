SC reopening group finishes work; jobless claims remain high

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The committee assigned by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to plan to reopen the state after the initial spread of the coronavirus and figure out how to spend $1.9 billion in federal money is preparing to give its final report.

The Accelerate SC committee meets Thursday afternoon in its traditional social distancing format with all seats at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart, microphones sanitized after every speaker and hand sanitizer and masks at every place.

As the reopening committee winds down its work, South Carolina's response is far from over. Many members worry the economy could continue to struggle because consumers feel the risk to their health is too great to return to tourist attractions or restaurants or they are saving because of the economic crisis.

In South Carolina, 24,950 people filed unemployment claims for the week ending May 23, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.

That's the least number of claims in a week since the pandemic shutdown started 10 weeks ago. But since 2000, only three weeks outside the shutdown — in January 2001, 2002 and 2003 immediately after big hiring booms for Christmas — have seen more than 25,000 claims in a week,

In the past 10 weeks of the pandemic, more than 540,000 people have filed for jobless benefits and the state has paid $1.5 billion.

McMaster formed the Accelerate SC committee five weeks ago. They have provided recommendations on how to get restaurants, barber shops and other businesses reopened. They are looking at the best ways schools can teach students in the fall. And they worked on the best way to get protective equipment to people now and stockpile it for a future pandemic.

One of the key components to Thursday's meeting will be the report on how South Carolina should spend $1.9 billion in federal COVID-19 aid. Several suggestions have already been made, including $500 million to replenish the unemployment trust fund, $100 million to expand broadband internet access, $250 million to help out public and private hospitals; and more than $100 million for summer instruction to help some students catch up on lost skills.

McMaster will review the spending ideas and then create his own report to submit to the General Assembly, which plans to return in mid-June and debate and approve how the federal money is spent.

More than 10,600 people in South Carolina had tested positive for the coronavirus with at least 466 deaths, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said in its Wednesday update.

South Carolina set a record with 20 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday and the highest seven-day average of new cases at 209. Health officials have greatly increased the number of tests and said it is too early to tell if the increase in deaths was a one-day outlier or an indication of an increase in the spread of the disease.

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.