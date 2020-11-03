SC prison guard fired, accused of smuggling in drugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A guard at a South Carolina prison has been fired following her arrest on drug trafficking charges, the state Department of Corrections said.

Ashley Nickole Williams, 33, of Greenwood, was fired after her Saturday arrest, the department said in a news release Monday.

Williams worked as a correctional officer at McCormick Correctional Institution, a high-security prison located about 80 miles west of Columbia, The State reported. On Friday, she was searched as she entered the facility and investigators found four packages filled with substances that tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and cocaine. The drugs were hidden in food containers, according to arrest warrants.

Williams faces charges of trafficking meth, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, furnishing contraband to a prisoner, and misconduct in office, the department said.

The department did not say how long Williams was employed at the facility.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4, 2021.