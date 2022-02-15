S. Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will distribute free coronavirus rapid test kits at elementary schools and nursing homes starting next week as it weathers an unprecedented wave of infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant.
Health officials on Wednesday reported its highest daily jump in coronavirus infections with 90,443 new cases, shattering the previous one-day record set on Tuesday by more than 33,000 cases. Some experts say the country could see daily cases of around 200,000 in March.