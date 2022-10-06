Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Seven Russian rockets slammed into residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia before dawn Thursday, killing one person and trapping at least five in the city close to Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, the governor of the mostly Russian-occupied region said.
The strikes came just hours after Ukraine's president announced that the country's military had retaken three more villages in one of the regions illegally annexed by Russia, the latest battlefield reversal for Moscow.