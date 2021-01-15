Russia follows US in withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 10:18 a.m.
1 of4 Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Russia announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following the U.S. exit from the pact. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said on Friday that it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities after the U.S. exit from the pact, compounding the challenges faced by the incoming administration of president-elect Joe Biden.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty last year “significantly upended the balance of interests of signatory states,” adding that Moscow’s proposals to keep the treaty alive after the U.S. exit have been cold-shouldered by Washington’s allies.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV