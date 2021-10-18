Russia suspends its mission at NATO, shuts alliance's office JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 11:17 a.m.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2 of3 In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens to Guinea-Bissau Foreign Minister Suzi Carla Barbosa during their talks in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Russia’s foreign minister says that the country is suspending its mission to NATO. Lavrov said Monday that the move is in response to last week’s expulsion by NATO of eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance. NATO said that they were secretly working as intelligence officers and halved the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters. Lavrov also announced that NATO’s military liaison and information offices in Moscow would be closed. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday suspended its mission at NATO and ordered the closure of the alliance's office in Moscow in retaliation for NATO's expulsion of Russian diplomats.
Earlier this month, NATO withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to its Brussels headquarters, saying it believes they have been secretly working as Russian intelligence officers. NATO also halved the size of Moscow’s team at its headquarters from 20 to 10.