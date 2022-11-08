US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The American ambassador to the United Nations reiterated the United States’ “steadfast” support for Ukraine for as long as it takes at a meeting Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and said global food security depends on renewing the U.N-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea.
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also announced an additional $25 million to help Ukrainians survive the coming winter as Russian forces bombard their infrastructure. She also discussed ways to ensure accountability for the war crimes and atrocities perpetrated on the Ukrainian people, the U.S. Mission said.