Russia says it sent hundreds of additional troops to Syria

Russian forces patrol in the city of Amuda, north Syria, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Syrian forces, Russian military advisers and military police are being deployed in a zone 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep along much of the northeastern border, under an agreement reached Tuesday by Russia and Turkey.

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says it has sent hundreds of additional troops to Syria to help patrol the country's Turkey-Syria border after a deal between Moscow and Ankara.

The ministry says that about 300 military police have arrived in Syria to patrol the northeastern areas along the border with Turkey and oversee the pullout of Syrian Kurdish fighters from there. It says military cargo planes also airlifted 20 armored vehicles for the mission.

After Turkey invaded northeastern Syria this month, an offensive enabled by President Donald Trump's abrupt pullout of U.S. troops, Moscow and Ankara struck a deal splitting control of northeastern Syria.

Russian troops will monitor the Syrian Kurdish fighters' pullback from the border. Then Russia-Turkey are to jointly patrol a narrower strip directly on the Turkish-Syrian border.