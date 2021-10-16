Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 for first time JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 11:54 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s daily death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 1,000 for the first time as the country faces a sustained wave of rising infections.
The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 1,002 deaths in the previous day, up from 999 on Friday, along with 33,208 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 higher than the day before.