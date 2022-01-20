Russia accuses West of plotting 'provocations' in Ukraine VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV , Associated Press Jan. 20, 2022 Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 5:36 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia accused the West on Thursday of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine even as it blames Moscow of planning aggressive military action in the neighboring country.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged that Ukrainian and Western claims of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine were a “cover for staging large-scale provocations of their own, including those of military character.”
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV