Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 8 of Russian assault The Associated Press March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 2:56 a.m.
1 of11 A woman holds a small girl at a border crossing, up as refugees flee a Russian invasion, in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday at least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Children, fleeing from Ukraine,play in a shelter designed for women and children at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday at least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A woman and child, fleeing from Ukraine, sit next to a cot in a shelter designed for women and children at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday at least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 People fleeing Ukraine, hand in their passports as they register for a bus which will take them to Germany, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of destroyed factory building west of Chernihiv, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of11 A woman warms up with a child in a blanket as she waits at a refugee crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of burning homes and impact craters in a field in Rivnopillya, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of11
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold talks in Belarus on Thursday, a second round of face-to-face discussions since the Russian invasion eight days ago.
In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance, but didn’t comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities.
Written By
The Associated Press