Skip to main content
News

Rusia dice que reducirá el gas natural en el gasoducto Nord Stream 1 a Alemania a la mitad, al 20% de la capacidad

Associated Press

BERLÍN (AP) — Rusia dice que reducirá el gas natural en el gasoducto Nord Stream 1 a Alemania a la mitad, al 20% de la capacidad.

Written By
Associated Press