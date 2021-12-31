Run Tide! No. 1 Bama over non-P5 Cincy 27-6 in CFP semi STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 8:01 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a career-high 204 yards and top-ranked Alabama rolled into yet another national championship game by physically overwhelming the first non-Power Five team to make the College Football Playoff.
Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes while mostly avoiding Cincinnati's standout cornerbacks and the Crimson Tide beat the Bearcats 27-6 in the CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday. It was the sixth semifinal victory in a row for the Crimson Tide.
STEPHEN HAWKINS