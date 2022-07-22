Ruling may mean less time for 2 who violated Floyd's rights

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sided with two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights, ruling that the guidelines for their sentences will be calculated in a way that could mean substantially less prison time for them.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao a victory when he ruled that the complex formulas for calculating their sentences will use the crime of involuntary manslaughter, rather than murder, as a starting point. Magnuson will sentence the men in back-to-back hearings Wednesday.