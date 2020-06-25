Ruling due in appeal of son convicted in family stabbing

This inmate photo dated Aug. 20, 2018 and provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, shows Michael Bever at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Lexington, Okla. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday, June 25, 2020, is expected to hand down a ruling on an appeal by Bever, who was convicted in the fatal stabbing of five family members in 2015, when he was 16. The appeal by Bever asks to change his sentence and allow him to eventually become eligible for parole. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP) less This inmate photo dated Aug. 20, 2018 and provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, shows Michael Bever at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Lexington, Okla. The Oklahoma Court of ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ruling due in appeal of son convicted in family stabbing 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma court is expected to rule Thursday on an appeal by a man who was convicted in the fatal stabbings of five family members when he was 16.

Michael Bever, 21, is asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to change his sentence to allow him to eventually become eligible for parole.

Bever was sentenced to five consecutive terms of life in prison after being convicted in the stabbing deaths of his parents, two brothers and a sister at their home in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow, meaning he has to serve one term after each one is completed and essentially making him ineligible for parole.

Bever, who was also sentenced to 28 years in prison for assault with intent to kill a sister who survived the 2015 attack, is asking that the sentences be served concurrently, or all at the same time, allowing him to eventually be eligible for parole.

Bever's brother, Robert Bever, who was 18 at the time of the fatal stabbings, pleaded guilty in 2016 to five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six terms of life in prison.