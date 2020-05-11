Rules for CT businesses in phase 1 of reopening
RESTAURANTS
- Outdoor-only, bars remain closed
- Separate exit vs. entrance
- Visual social distancing markers
- 6 ft of spacing between tables
- Touchless appliances where possible
- Limit movement to discrete work zones
- Re-arrange food workstations
- Maximize outdoor air circulation
- Clear signage outlining policies
- Close non-essential amenities
- Hand sanitizer at entrance
- Disposable menus and silverware encouraged
Source: Department of Economic Development
OFFICES
- Continue work from home where possible
- Segment into discrete work zones
- Use partitions where possible
- 6ft of distance between workstations
- Visual social distancing markers
- Close non-essential amenities
- Stagger shift work times
- Clear signage outlining policies
- Limit rooms to 50% of capacity
- Touchless appliances where possible
Source: Department of Economic Development
RETAIL
- Contactless payment encouraged
- Physical barriers at checkout
- Visual social distancing markers
- Fitting rooms closed
- Hand sanitizer at entrance
- Clear signage outlining policies
Source: Department of Economic Development
PERSONAL SERVICES (HAIR)
- By appointment only
- 6ft distance between customers
- Maximize outdoor air circulation
- Touchless appliances where possible
- Segment into discrete work zones
- Visual social distancing markers
- Close non-essential amenities
- Clear signage outlining policies
- Blow dryers not permitted
Source: Department of Economic Development
ZOOS/MUSEUMS
- Limited occupancy
- 6ft distance between customers
- Touchless appliances where possible
- Limit movement to discrete work zones
- Visual social distancing markers
- Close non-essential amenities such as gift shops and food stands
- Clear signage outlining policies
- Hand sanitizer at entrance