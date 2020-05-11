Rules for CT businesses in phase 1 of reopening

Offices can be reopened in Connecticut, with some stringent rules. Offices can be reopened in Connecticut, with some stringent rules. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rules for CT businesses in phase 1 of reopening 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RESTAURANTS

- Outdoor-only, bars remain closed

- Separate exit vs. entrance

- Visual social distancing markers

- 6 ft of spacing between tables

- Touchless appliances where possible

- Limit movement to discrete work zones

- Re-arrange food workstations

- Maximize outdoor air circulation

- Clear signage outlining policies

- Close non-essential amenities

- Hand sanitizer at entrance

- Disposable menus and silverware encouraged

Source: Department of Economic Development

OFFICES

- Continue work from home where possible

- Segment into discrete work zones

- Use partitions where possible

- 6ft of distance between workstations

- Visual social distancing markers

- Close non-essential amenities

- Stagger shift work times

- Clear signage outlining policies

- Limit rooms to 50% of capacity

- Touchless appliances where possible

Source: Department of Economic Development

RETAIL

- Contactless payment encouraged

- Physical barriers at checkout

- Visual social distancing markers

- Fitting rooms closed

- Hand sanitizer at entrance

- Clear signage outlining policies

Source: Department of Economic Development

PERSONAL SERVICES (HAIR)

- By appointment only

- 6ft distance between customers

- Maximize outdoor air circulation

- Touchless appliances where possible

- Segment into discrete work zones

- Visual social distancing markers

- Close non-essential amenities

- Clear signage outlining policies

- Blow dryers not permitted

Source: Department of Economic Development

ZOOS/MUSEUMS

- Limited occupancy

- 6ft distance between customers

- Touchless appliances where possible

- Limit movement to discrete work zones

- Visual social distancing markers

- Close non-essential amenities such as gift shops and food stands

- Clear signage outlining policies

- Hand sanitizer at entrance

Source: Department of Economic Development