Rotary donates 1,700 face masks to Wilton Library

Susan Goldman, president of the Rotary Club of Wilton, presents Wilton Library's executive director Elaine Tai-Lauria with a donation of 1,700 face masks.

WILTON — The Rotary Club of Wilton donated to Wilton Library 1,700 face masks last week. Rotary president Susan Goldman presented the face coverings to Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of the library.

As a building open to the public, the library must provide its staff with personal protective equipment (PPE). The Rotary’s donation helps with that requirement.

As an international organization, the club also provides an annual grant to support the country books collection in the Children’s Library, and the adult travel collection.

“We are so grateful for the support Wilton Library receives from Rotary,” Tai-Lauria said. “This is such a close-knit community. It is wonderful having one partner support another.”

The masks will be available for patrons who forget to wear their own masks into the library for their Express Services appointments, Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons may visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for details on setting up a browsing appointment.