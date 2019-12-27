https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Rotary-Club-of-Wilton-inducts-new-member-14933831.php
Rotary Club of Wilton inducts new member
Phil Lauria was inducted as the newest member of the Rotary Club of Wilton.
Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
The Rotary Club of Wilton participates in a number of projects in the Wilton community such as the Rotary Club’s Family Carnival, Adopt-A-Spot, high school scholarships, Best Buddies, HomeFront, Wilton Memorial Day Parade, Human Services Council, New Generations Conference, Rotary Youth Exchange and Rotary Foundation.
The Rotary Club meets every Friday at 12:15 p.m. at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.
