Wilton Rotary Club has new president

A woman with a lot of experience working with the community has been named the new president of the Rotary Club of Wilton.

Pamela Brown was installed as president, locally, on June 20 at Rolling Hills Country Club, and then at the district level on June 26, along with 57 other Rotary presidents, at Saint Clements Castle in Portland.

The Rotary Club of Wilton, part of Rotary International, is a group of volunteers who support the local community through hands-on projects, fundraising activities, local scholarships and charitable grants.

With more than 1.2 million members worldwide, Rotary International’s motto is “Service above self.”

Brown is the executive administrator for Wilton Congregational Church and Hillside Cemetery and has been a Rotarian since September 2014.

As an administrator for a church and cemetery, Brown has met a variety of people and helps families through difficult times. “I hope to build on this during my term as Rotary president,” she said.

Brown has lived in Wilton with her husband, Keith, for 25 years. They have four sons. “We love living in Wilton, and I try to find ways to serve our town,” she said.

Among those ways, Brown has served on a number of local boards and organizations, including Wilton Children’s Theater, Wilton Playshop, and Wilton Historical Society.

She recently finished a three-year term on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and is currently serving on the Historic District and Historic Property Commission, Wilton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Wilton Memorial Day Parade Committee.

“Rotary has a four-way test,” she said, “something we recite at each meeting that kind of says it all: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”

The Rotary Club of Wilton holds a number of events each year to raise money for worthy causes. For more than a decade, the group has installed more than 500 smoke detectors for live-at-home seniors through the Rotary’s Senior Fire Protection Program.

The club also distributes community grants twice a year to local nonprofit service organizations in the Wilton area.

The club’s next big event is the Wilton Rotary Carnival which will take place Sept 13-15. “This is our signature fundraiser — a great family event, and the proceeds benefit many organizations in town,” Brown said.

Brown has a number of goals, including a plan to explore various grant opportunities which could help fund some nonprofits. “I also hope to increase communication and public relations so that our community is aware of the extensive work we do,” she said.

Wilton Rotary welcomes new members and meets each Friday at 12:15 p.m. at Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street. For more information, email Brown at pam@wiltoncongregational.org.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com